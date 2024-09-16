National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.01

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 309724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

National CineMedia Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $672.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

