Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $3,945.40 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00073208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006816 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,932.56 or 0.40806505 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

