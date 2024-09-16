Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 6% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $4,029.55 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00072573 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00020086 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006941 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,427.19 or 0.41597027 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

