NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VYX

NCR Voyix Trading Up 7.2 %

NCR Voyix stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. NCR Voyix has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NCR Voyix

In other news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schoch acquired 21,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $264,425.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,369.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 61.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.