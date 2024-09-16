NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $112.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of NetEase by 12.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 327,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 804.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.05. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.