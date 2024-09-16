NetMind Token Price Hits $1.84 on Top Exchanges (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NetMind Token has traded 6% lower against the dollar. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $73.16 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,652,521 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 1.84067467 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $6,857,374.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

