New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
NMFCZ opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $26.74.
