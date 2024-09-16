NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,869,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 31,653,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124,347.5 days.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NDRBF stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. NIBE Industrier AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

