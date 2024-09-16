Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,909,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84,558 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $617,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,949,000 after buying an additional 85,475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nucor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,572,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,141,000 after acquiring an additional 153,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Nucor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 738,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 2.1 %

NUE opened at $143.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.41. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.