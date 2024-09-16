Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.71

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 40163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.