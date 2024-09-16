Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.71

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 40163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
