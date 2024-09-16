Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.40 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $415.69 million and $17.40 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,297.75 or 0.03936821 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00040485 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002217 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05952536 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $19,671,494.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

