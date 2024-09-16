Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 127,494 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,494 shares during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk comprises 1.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

