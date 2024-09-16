Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 144,200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 144,200 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 9.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 43,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,750,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,789,000 after buying an additional 58,376 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

DIS opened at $90.55 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

