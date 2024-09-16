OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.26

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.