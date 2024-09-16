Oncternal Therapeutics’ (ONCT) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONCT opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.10% and a negative net margin of 1,948.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.