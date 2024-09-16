One Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,000. One Capital Management LLC owned 15.04% of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Income Research & Management acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

TAXX opened at $50.72 on Monday. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $50.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49.

About BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.

