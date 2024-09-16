One Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,363,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $140.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

