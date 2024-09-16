One Capital Management LLC Buys 5,417 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $379.99 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.04 and its 200 day moving average is $353.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.