One Capital Management LLC Has $32.97 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $32,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

