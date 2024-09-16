One Capital Management LLC Has $51.43 Million Stock Position in FundX Flexible ETF (NYSEARCA:XFLX)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FundX Flexible ETF (NYSEARCA:XFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the quarter. FundX Flexible ETF makes up about 1.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned about 83.34% of FundX Flexible ETF worth $51,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
FundX Flexible ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XFLX opened at $25.38 on Monday. FundX Flexible ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.
FundX Flexible ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FundX Flexible ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FundX Flexible ETF (NYSEARCA:XFLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FundX Flexible ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FundX Flexible ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.