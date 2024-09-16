One Capital Management LLC Makes New $22.74 Million Investment in The Future Fund Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:FFLS)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Future Fund Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:FFLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 979,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,736,000. One Capital Management LLC owned about 979.17% of Future Fund Long/Short ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
FFLS stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The Future Fund Long/Short ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.
