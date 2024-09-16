One Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SAP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $3,809,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,183,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $221.28 on Monday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $222.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

