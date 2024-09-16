One Capital Management LLC Sells 257,504 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257,504 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 67,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWC stock opened at $122.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $130.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.64.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

