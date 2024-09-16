ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $94.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

OKE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.38.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.98. 126,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,201. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,828,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.5% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 383,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

