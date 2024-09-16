Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 435.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,840 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Organogenesis worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 72,696 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 4,989.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,977,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.62. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $130.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.48 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

