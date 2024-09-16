Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Insider Michael Fraser Acquires 38,431 Shares

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Fraser acquired 38,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.63 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,073.53 ($67,382.35).

Orora Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Orora Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Orora’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

