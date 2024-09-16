Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $4.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.70.
A number of research firms have commented on OVID. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair upgraded Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
NASDAQ:OVID opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.10.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 5,237.15%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.
