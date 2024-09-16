Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.95

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 4930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $511.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

