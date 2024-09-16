Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Palomar worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 137.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palomar by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $80,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,230.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $80,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,230.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $549,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,674,001.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,146 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $94.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.34. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $100.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.