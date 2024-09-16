Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAVS stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.85. 2,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,542. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

