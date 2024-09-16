Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Performance
Shares of PAVS stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.85. 2,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,542. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.05.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile
