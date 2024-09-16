ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,900 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 648,900 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ParaZero Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of ParaZero Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

ParaZero Technologies Stock Performance

PRZO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. 62,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,490. ParaZero Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

