Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.91

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.91 and last traded at $99.91, with a volume of 136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

