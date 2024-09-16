Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.54 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $105.18 million and $6.54 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000777 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.