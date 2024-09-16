PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 0%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.07 and last traded at $70.08. Approximately 1,233,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,030,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.