PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) Short Interest Update

PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,800 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 489,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,438.0 days.

PeptiDream Price Performance

OTCMKTS PPTDF remained flat at $17.00 on Monday. PeptiDream has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

PeptiDream Company Profile

PeptiDream Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of constrained peptides, small molecules, and peptide-drug conjugate therapeutics. The company develops its products based on its Peptide Discovery Platform System, a drug finding platform that enables the production of non-standard peptide libraries for the identification of potent and selective macrocyclic peptide candidates, which then can be developed into peptide-based, small molecule-based, peptide-drug conjugate, and multi-functional peptide conjugates -based therapeutics and diagnostics.

