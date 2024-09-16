Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,110,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,440,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $80.69 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

