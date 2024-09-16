Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Has $786,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.40 on Monday.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $49.44.



ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

