Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

