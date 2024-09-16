Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

