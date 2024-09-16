Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,441 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 1.7% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,041,000 after buying an additional 1,360,501 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 815,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 274.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 804,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 561,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $18.01 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

