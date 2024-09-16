Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Lowered to $19.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 765,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 4.33. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

