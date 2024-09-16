Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 481,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 164,406 shares in the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.