Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Bruce & Co. Inc.

Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.5% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bcwm LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,781,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,688,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,251,000 after acquiring an additional 114,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 35,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

