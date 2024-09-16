Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Tops $34.91 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $34.91 million and $83,881.23 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00049628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013320 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

