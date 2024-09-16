Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 742 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Corteva by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Corteva Trading Up 1.7 %

CTVA opened at $56.63 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

