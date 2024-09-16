Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

