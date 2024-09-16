Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 14,137 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 499.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 430.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 41.3% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 26,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 43.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $382,875.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,987,053.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $382,875.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,987,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.