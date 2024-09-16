Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 54 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LMT opened at $569.91 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $578.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

