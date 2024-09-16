Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 612 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.52 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

