Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $2.05 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Shares of CVS opened at $57.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

